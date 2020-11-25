John Richard YoungDecember 12, 1941 - November 19, 2020Rock Hill, South Carolina - Mr. John Richard Young, age 78, of 416 Lexie Lane, Rock Hill, South Carolina died November 19, 2020 at his residence. John was born in Echols, Kentucky on December 12, 1941 to the late Myrtle Beatrice Wright and James Walton Young. He graduated from the University of Kentucky and received his Bachelor of Science, Western Kentucky University, June 1969 Business Administration, Major and Accounting and Economics Minor.He was an Air Control flagger where he served in the Air Force. He was an Airman Second Class. He was employed as a CFO of North Central Family Medical Center where he retired in 2014. He was an active member of Impact Community Church which was his church home.He was a spiritual man and loved reading his bible and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a man that loved Christ unconditionally and loved his family unconditionally.John is survived by his sons; Michael Young, Clayton Young, Jonathan Barefoot, Christopher Barefoot; a daughter, Amelia Young; granddaughters, Natalie Young, Holly Young, Amber Young, Madison Travis; grandsons, Jordan Adkins, Jacob Young, Nicholas Young, Garrett Young, Thomas Barefoot; daughters-in-law, Kimberly Barefoot, Wanda Barefoot, Kaisha Young; a brother, Carl Young. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him. Family will receive friends at a memorial service starts at 12:00 noon scheduled on Friday, November 27,2020 at the Impact Community Church 5115 Old York Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732. Pastor Jason Brinkley will officiate. Arrangements made by Parker Funeral Home