John Sipe
1934 - 2020
John Henry Sipe, 86, of York, SC, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, SC.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Lakeview Memory Gardens with the Reverends David Byrd and James Garner officiating. The family will visit with friends in the cemetery following the service.

John was born on September 22, 1934 in Clover, SC. He was the son of the late William Sipe and Crystal Hopper Sipe. He was a member of York Church of God and was a veteran of the US Navy having served in the Korean Conflict.

John is survived by his wife, Thelma Ramsey Sipe, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his daughter, Pam Sipe, and his brother and sister.

Memorials may be made to York Church of God, 210 Charlotte St. York, SC 29745.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Bratton Funeral Home in York, SC is serving the Sipe family.

Published in The Herald on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Lakeview Memory Gardens
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC 29745
803-684-1880
