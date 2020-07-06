John Smith Ratterree, 90, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at his home in Greensboro, NC.
A private graveside service will be held in his honor 11:00 AM Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Starmount Presbyterian Church. Funeral home pandemic guidelines will apply.
John was born October 9, 1929 in Rock Hill, SC to the late Charles H. Ratterree and his wife, Mary Smith Ratterree. He was educated in the Rock Hill School System and graduated from The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina, and was an Air Force combat veteran of the Korean War flying 26 missions as an Electronic Countermeasure officer. Upon discharge he went to work for IBM Corp. as a customer engineer and held various management positions in Charlotte, NC, Kingsport, TN, Greenville, SC, and Greensboro, NC, where he retired in 1991. He was a member of the American Legion, VFW, Cardinal Golf and Country Club, and Starmount Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed traveling, golf and woodworking. He built furniture for his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, John Smith Ratterree, Jr.
John is survived by his wife of 61 years, Gwen Neill Ratterree; son, David and his wife, Melissa of Colfax, NC; daughter, Anne Cornell of Melbourne, FL; six grandchildren, Ben, Brooke, Bailey, and Brittany Ratterree of Colfax, NC and Jack and Mary Kate Ratterree of Raleigh, NC.
In lieu of flowers, all donations should go to The Citadel Foundation, 171 Moultrie St., Charleston, SC 29409.
Forbis and Dick Guilford is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com
