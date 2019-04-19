Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John W. Ferrell. View Sign

John William Ferrell, 83 years of age, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019 at his home.



Mr. Ferrell was born on September 17, 1935 in Charlotte, North Carolina to the late William Jackson Ferrell and the late Beady Cornell Wilson Ferrell. He was the widower of Helen Helms Ferrell. Mr. Ferrell was retired as a long-haul independent truck driver.



Graveside service for Mr. Ferrell will be at 2:00 pm Monday, April 22, 2019 at Crown Memorial Park, 9620 Rodney Street, Pineville, NC with Chaplain Terry Feaster officiating. Visitation with family and friends will be from 1:00 pm to time of the service at the graveside.



Mr. Ferrell is survived by his sons, Robert Quinn Ferrell and John William Ferrell, II both of Rock Hill; his daughters, Darlene F. Reynolds (Fred) of Chester, Belinda F. Lieb (William) and Cheryl F. Foreman both of Rock Hill; his sister, Gertrude F. Usery of Clover; his eight grandchildren; his ten great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



Condolences may be made to the family at

2133 Ebenezer Road

Rock Hill , SC 29732

