John W. "Dr. J." Crawford 67, of 1869 Steele Hill Rd. Lancaster SC, passed away on Tues. Oct. 22, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Monday Oct. 28, 2019 at 2:00pm at Bethel United Methodist Church in Catawba SC, with Rev. Dishawn Muldrow officiating and Rev. James A. Hayes delivering the Eulogy. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Viewing 1-7pm on Sunday at King's Funeral Home 135 Cemetery St. Chester SC. The family will receive friends at 1852 Canal Rd. Catawba SC
Published in The Herald from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019