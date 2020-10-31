1/
The Reverend John Wesley Hipp
1953 - 2020
The Reverend John Wesley Hipp
March 25, 1953 - October 27, 2020
Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina - The Reverend John Wesley Hipp, husband of 45 years to Carol Ferguson Hipp, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in Pineville, NC. Born in York, SC to the late James Voight and Anne Barnett Hipp, John graduated from York High School. He then went on to Spartanburg Methodist Junior College and graduated from Wofford College in 1975. He received his Masters of Divinity at Chandler School of Theology, Emory University.
John began his 40 years of ministry in the South Carolina United Methodist Church Conference where he faithfully and lovingly served the following churches: St. Johns UMC- Aiken, Wagener UMC- Wagener, Adnah UMC- Rock Hill, St. Paul- Saluda, Chapin UMC- Chapin, First United Methodist- Conway, and Bethel UMC- Charleston. The last 8 years of his ministry, he served as District Superintendent of both The Orangeburg and The Florence Districts. In 2018, he was named Pastor Emeritus of Bethel UMC, where he has served as the Associate Minister since 2019. John also served on numerous boards, committees, and councils; most recently, on The Board of Trustees at Wofford College.
In 1981, he was called as a Chaplain in the Army National Guard. For the next 28 years, he ministered to countless men and women. He served on Active Duty from February 2003- May 2004 in Homeland Security. In 2004, he was promoted to State Chaplain of the SC National Guard until his retirement as a Lt. Col. in December, 2008.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Anne King and husband, Jim, of Charleston and son, Benjamin Wesley Hipp and wife, Beth, of Pawley's Island. He had four precious grandchildren, James and Connor King, and Taves and Arden Hipp. Also surviving are three brothers; Jim Hipp (Edie) of Hilton Head; Bill Hipp (Jean) of Richburg; and Bob Hipp (Marty) of Murrells Inlet, and brother-in-law Steve Ferguson (Shelley), Port O'Connor, TX, as well as many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A private service will be held in Bethel United Methodist Church Sunday, November 1, 2020. This service will be live-streamed at 3:00 pm www.youtube.com/c/BethelUnitedMethodistChurch. Interment will be at Adnah United Methodist Church, Rock Hill, SC at 1:00 pm on Monday, November 2, 2020.
The family is appreciative and grateful for the love and care provided by his Primary Care Physician and Cardiologist, and numerous other doctors, nurses, and staff.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel UMC Endowment Fund, Charleston, SC.
Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. A memorial message may be written to the family at www.jhenrystuhr.com.


Published in & from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Bethel United Methodist Church
NOV
2
Interment
01:00 PM
Adnah United Methodist Churchyard
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

October 30, 2020
John officiated my wedding 25 years ago on October 7,1995. He was a wonderful pastor and beloved by the Wagener UMC and the community. Carol, Mom and I send you our prayers and condolences. John and you hold a very special place in our hearts.
Dee jimene and Emily Branch
Friend
October 30, 2020
John was loved by all here at PAMPLICO UMCharge. He will be missed but waiting on us in heaven!
Harriet & Farrell (Rev) Cox
Friend
October 30, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Rev. Jerry L. Gadsden
Friend
October 30, 2020
There was no finer man that I have ever met that could touch your soul with his words. I know he will be truly missed.
CSM (Ret) Michael Kirkland
Served In The Military Together
October 30, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you all. May God grant you the peace that transcends all understanding.
Rev. Mary Everhart
October 30, 2020
Carol, Joe and I are sorry to hear of John's passing. please know that you and the family are in our prayers.
Joe is the brother of the late Rev Robert E. James.
Carolyn James
Friend
October 30, 2020
Carol and family I am sorry to hear of John's passing. I served with John in the SCARNG for over 20 years. We became good friends when he was our chaplain in the 3rd Battalion 178th Field Artillery. That friendship has lasted to this day. He served his country with honor and distinction. My prayers go out to the family.
Randy Clayton
Served In The Military Together
October 30, 2020
You all are in my thoughts and prayers. John was a joy to serve with on Board of Pensions
Valerie Brooks Madden
Friend
October 30, 2020
Carol and family,
So sorry to hear about John. We were at Spartanburg Junior College together. Glad we got to catch up when he was at St. Paul UMC. Prayers.
J. Robert Herlong
Classmate
October 30, 2020
Mrs. Hipp, Diann and I were deeply saddened to hear of the transitioning of our dear friend and colleague, Rev. John W. Hipp. We pray God's continued blessings
and shalom to be bestowed upon you and the entire family.
Ernest Frierson
Friend
October 29, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Johnny was one of our buddies in high school. His decision to go into ministry took many of us by surprise, but I know that he served the church well.
Blessings to you all as you journey through the grief of this loss.
Peace,
Mike+
Mike Flanagan
Friend
October 29, 2020
To the family of the late John Wesley Hipp. I was very sorrowed to hear of Reverend Hipp passing. There are people in our lives who are so genuinely kindhearted. Rev. Hipp gave me my first assignment at St. Luke UMC. I will always be very grateful for him given me the opportunity to be a part of the Florence District. May God's love uplift you, His care strengthen you, and His blessings be with the family. My heartfelt sympathy are with the family.
Palma Thomas
Friend
October 29, 2020
Carol,
I am so sorry in the passing of your husband.
May God grant peace and comfort to you and your family during this
time of sorrow and grief.
Lennie Hughes
October 29, 2020
Carol, Stephanie Ann, and Benjamin, Our hearts are broken as we have followed your journey over the past few days through Jim and Edie. We remember the many fun times we have shared with all of you. John was a very special person to everyone, both in the pulpit and as just a regular guy. He will be missed by everyone.

You and your families are in our heart through thoughts and prayers. Love, Sonny and Frances
Frances and Sonny Viverette
October 29, 2020
John and I where in the Guard together He rode with me to his first AT in Miss.
John was a good friend to me.I enjoyed working with him as a chaplain My prayers will be with you during this time.

Ch. Bill Yown
Chaplain Bill Yown
Served In The Military Together
October 29, 2020
Johnny was one year ahead of me in the York Schools. We were in hs and jhs band together. I also knew Johnny through Scouts and MYF activities. Though we had not seen each other in many years, Johnny was one of the nicest guys I ever knew. I am so sorry to hear of his passing.P Johnny was a sweet soul!
Tim Jones
Classmate
October 29, 2020
I am shocked to hear of his death. I was proud to serve in the SCARNG with John. He was my boss when he was Joint Forces HQ chaplain but he was always my friend. We saw a few movies together in the off duty time at Guard conferences. Although I have only seen him a couple of times in the last two years I am saddened that I will not see him in this life again. Ruth and I have the family in our prayers
Lawrence Dennis
Served In The Military Together
October 29, 2020
Your family is in our prayers. We are so sorry for your loss. We love you guys so much.
Angie and Michael Lesando
Friend
October 29, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to you Carol, and the rest of the family. John was a wonderful mentor and friend in ministry. My life has been made richer in knowing him. I will always remember his smile and laugh and the way he greeted everyone he met with warmth and sincerity. May our Lord bring you comfort and peace in the days ahead.
Wanda Altman-Shirah
Coworker
October 29, 2020
Carol and family, we grieve with you and pray you all feel God's loving & comforting arms around you. Peace be with you...
Susan & Bill Milholland
Friend
