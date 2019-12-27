Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Wesley Nunn. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

John Wesley Nunn, 83, of 2065 Donnybrook Road, Catawba, SC passed away Monday December 23, 2019 at home surrounded by family.



Funeral service to celebrate his life will be Friday 6pm, December 27, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732. The Reverend Terry Wingate and Reverend Robert Lang will officiate. Burial will be private at a later date at Riverside Cemetery, Nichols, SC.



John was a native of York County and the son of the late Thornwell Wesley Nunn and Marie Inez Garrison Nunn. He served in the US Army in 1958. He retired from Yellow Freight Systems in Charlotte, NC.



Surviving is his loving wife of 40 years, Judy Ludlam Nunn of the home, daughters Jenny Oxford Sexton (Dan), and Linda Nunn Spaulding, step son John Larry Collins, Jr. (Christie). Grandchildren are Jordan Katibeth Collins Boyer, John David Collins, Melissa Atkins, Kyle Spaulding, Austin Spaulding, Katie Spaulding, 2 great grandchildren and a host of many nieces and nephews. Siblings: Marty Burke, Eula Doss (Herman), Mary Carlson, Betsy Nunn, Janice Bolin (Jimmy), and Ann West.



In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his brother Perry Steve Nunn.



The family will receive friends at the funeral home immediately after the service at the chapel and other times at the home of his sister-in-law, Doris Ludlam Chitwood.



