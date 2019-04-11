Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John "Jack" Westbrook. View Sign

John "Jack" Westbrook, 81, of Rock Hill, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 following a period of declining health.



Jack was born on October 26, 1937 in Rock Hill to the late B.A. Westbrook Sr. and Rebecca Alewine Westbrook. He was a graduate of Rock Hill High School and later served our county in the United States Army. Jack retired from Wickes Lumber Company after 39 years. He was a lifetime member of Mt. Holly United Methodist Church. Jack was an avid baseball fan; he favored any team that Sparky Anderson was coaching.



In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers Bobby and Wylie Westbrook.



Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 53 years Carol Wallace Westbrook, two sons John Westbrook (Joy) and Jeff Westbrook (Meredith) all of Rock Hill, three grandchildren John Martin Westbrook, Matthew William Westbrook and Abigail Westbrook. Also surviving are two brothers Charlie Westbrook Sr. of Rock Hill and Howard Westbrook "Chief" and wife Diane of Rock Hill; sisters-in-laws Peggy J. Westbrook of Rock Hill and Peggy W. Westbrook of Summerville, SC; and a special sister Carolyn Brackett of Rock Hill.



A funeral service to celebrate Jack's life will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Mt. Holly United Methodist Church, Rock Hill. Rev. Wayne Smith will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service form 1:00-2:00 P.M. at Mt. Holly United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. At other times the family will receive friends at their home.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 993 Rock Hill, SC, 29731.



Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home and Cremation Center is proudly serving the Westbrook family.



