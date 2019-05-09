Mr. John William King, age 80, passed away on Monday, May 6th, 2019 at Atrium Medical Center-Pineville, in Charlotte, North Carolina. He was born in Dunbar, West Virginia and was son of the late John and Virginia King. He was a loving husband to Doris Jeane King for sixty years. He worked in sales and sales management for his entire career, spending thirty-four years with 3M while moving between West Virginia, Ohio, North Carolina, and finally settling in Fort Mill, South Carolina, where he retired but did not stop. He continued to work and make new connections through jobs with the Charlotte Knights baseball team, Regent Park Golf Course, and finally selling wine for the Seventeenth Street Distributing Company. He was an avid tennis player, Wake Forest sports fan, and genuine lover of life.
He is survived by his wife, Doris Jeane King; his two daughters, Joni Moss and her husband Allan, and Cathy Truman her husband Nick; one sister, Carolyn Spradling; three grandchildren, Eric Moss and his wife Amy, John Moss and his fiance Juliana, and Courtney White and her husband Billy; and one great-grandchild.
Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 11th, 2019 at Grace Methodist Church with Reverend Randy Madsen officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the home of John and Doris King. Flowers may be sent to Grace Methodist Church or Palmetto Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald on May 9, 2019