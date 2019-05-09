Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John William King. View Sign Service Information Palmetto Funeral Home 2049 Carolina Place Drive Fort Mill , SC 29708 (803)-802-7788 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. John William King, age 80, passed away on Monday, May 6th, 2019 at Atrium Medical Center-Pineville, in Charlotte, North Carolina. He was born in Dunbar, West Virginia and was son of the late John and Virginia King. He was a loving husband to Doris Jeane King for sixty years. He worked in sales and sales management for his entire career, spending thirty-four years with 3M while moving between West Virginia, Ohio, North Carolina, and finally settling in Fort Mill, South Carolina, where he retired but did not stop. He continued to work and make new connections through jobs with the Charlotte Knights baseball team, Regent Park Golf Course, and finally selling wine for the Seventeenth Street Distributing Company. He was an avid tennis player, Wake Forest sports fan, and genuine lover of life.



He is survived by his wife, Doris Jeane King; his two daughters, Joni Moss and her husband Allan, and Cathy Truman her husband Nick; one sister, Carolyn Spradling; three grandchildren, Eric Moss and his wife Amy, John Moss and his fiance Juliana, and Courtney White and her husband Billy; and one great-grandchild.



Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 11th, 2019 at Grace Methodist Church with Reverend Randy Madsen officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the home of John and Doris King. Flowers may be sent to Grace Methodist Church or Palmetto Funeral Home.

Mr. John William King, age 80, passed away on Monday, May 6th, 2019 at Atrium Medical Center-Pineville, in Charlotte, North Carolina. He was born in Dunbar, West Virginia and was son of the late John and Virginia King. He was a loving husband to Doris Jeane King for sixty years. He worked in sales and sales management for his entire career, spending thirty-four years with 3M while moving between West Virginia, Ohio, North Carolina, and finally settling in Fort Mill, South Carolina, where he retired but did not stop. He continued to work and make new connections through jobs with the Charlotte Knights baseball team, Regent Park Golf Course, and finally selling wine for the Seventeenth Street Distributing Company. He was an avid tennis player, Wake Forest sports fan, and genuine lover of life.He is survived by his wife, Doris Jeane King; his two daughters, Joni Moss and her husband Allan, and Cathy Truman her husband Nick; one sister, Carolyn Spradling; three grandchildren, Eric Moss and his wife Amy, John Moss and his fiance Juliana, and Courtney White and her husband Billy; and one great-grandchild.Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 11th, 2019 at Grace Methodist Church with Reverend Randy Madsen officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the home of John and Doris King. Flowers may be sent to Grace Methodist Church or Palmetto Funeral Home. Published in The Herald on May 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close