Service Information Hankins & Whittington 1111 East Boulevard Charlotte , NC 28803 (704)-315-6241

John William Olson, "Bill", 73, of Tega Cay, SC, passed away on October 24, 2019, at Carolina Medical Center, Charlotte North Carolina.



He was born in Peekskill, NY, on April, 3, 1946, son of the late Robert William and Martha Mikulak Olson. He graduated from Duke University with a degree in Economics. Following graduation, Bill traveled the country implementing computer systems working for Synder-Lance Corporation.



Following a successful career and retirement from Snyder-Lance Corporation, Bill returned to Tega Cay, SC, and enjoyed living on Lake Wylie. As an alumni, he was a loyal supporter of Duke University athletics, with a keen love for their basketball program. Bill was also an avid reader who was particularly fond of the American novelist Louis L'Amour among many others.



Bill is survived by his niece, Kelly Garst of Los Angeles, CA and his nephew, Scott Garst (Melissa) of Charleston, SC. He is also survived by two great nieces, Madison Wade and Parker Garst. He is predeceased by his former wife, Kathy Marcek and by his sister, Carole (Olson) Monroe.



He was a generous, kind man who was loved and will be missed by family, friends and neighbors.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Bill Olson, to the American Red Cross at



Hankins and Whittington Funeral Service served the Olson family.





