Johnie Lee Thompson ROCK HILL, SC - Johnie Lee Thompson, 89, of Rock Hill, South Carolina passed away on January 6, 2020, in Lawrenceville, Georgia. He resided in Georgia with family over the past five years. He was a member of the Rock Grove Church in Rock Hill, South Carolina. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at: Byrd & Flanigan Crematory & Funeral Service, 288 Hurricane Shoals Rd. NE, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. Johnie was born in Rock Hill to parents, Addie and John Thompson, on July 30, 1930, in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Johnie joined the United States Navy and saw numerous parts of the world on various ships. He settled on a career as a Chef aboard Nuclear Submarines in New England. After more than 22 years of service Johnie retired from the United States Navy. He then worked at the South Carolina Department of Corrections as a correctional officer, where he later retired. Johnie was a pillar of the community. He was a member of the Elk Lodge for many years. He was also involved in many local community organizations, where he volunteered his time. Johnie leaves behind his four children, Barbara Dixon (Carlton), Johnnie Thompson (Joyce), Angie Taylor, (Samuel), and Shirley Thompson, (Kevin); His ten grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter; nieces, nephews and a host of friends. He will truly be missed.

