Johnnie Dianne Waldrop, 67, of Rock Hill passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill.
Funeral service for Mrs. Waldrop is set for 3:00 pm Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC. Burial will follow at Forest Hills Cemetery, Old York Road, Rock Hill. Visitation will be at the funeral home prior to the service from 1:00 to 2:30 pm.
Mrs. Waldrop was born January 4, 1952 in Spartanburg, SC, to the late Homer Lee Waldrop and the late Zelma Louise Roberts Waldrop. She was a homemaker, loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be truly missed by her family.
Ms. Waldrop is survived by her husband, Michael Hartness; her sons, Durian Waldrop, Perry Allen Brandon, Jr, both of Rock Hill and Carl Davis of Virginia; her daughters, Tarlia L. Murphy (Randy) and Areil Fetty (Franklin) both of Rock Hill; her sister, Patty Warren (Dewey) of Aiken, SC; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs.Waldrop's name to , 1901 Brunswick Ave., Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207.
Published in The Herald on July 25, 2019