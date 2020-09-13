1/1
Johnnie E. Horton
1951 - 2020
Mr. Johnnie E. Horton, Jr, 69, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at his residence.

A memorial service will be held Monday, September 14, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel with Reverend Jerry Devinney officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service at 12:00 - 12:45 pm. The service will be Live-Streamed at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

Mr. Horton was a native of Rock Hill, SC and the son of the late Johnnie E. Horton, Sr. and Helen Lovett Horton. He attended the University of South Carolina and worked as a football trainer. He was a member of the Gamecock Letterman club and was an avid Gamecock fan. He and his father were the co-owners of Horton's Grocery in Newport, SC. He worked for many years as a car and insurance salesman and as a bailiff in the York County court system. Mr. Horton also enjoyed being a driver for Honda Cars of Rock Hill and Mercedes Benz of South Charlotte. He was a Mason and held the Pilgrim degree with the Loyal Order of the Moose.

Mr. Horton is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda Cheek Horton, their daughter, Amanda Horton Ballard (Jeremiah) and three grandchildren, Caleb, Peyton and Gabriel.

The family would like to thank Providence Care Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

Condolences may be made to the Horton family at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
12:00 - 12:45 PM
Greene Funeral Home
SEP
14
Service
01:00 PM
Live-Streamed at www.greenefuneralhome.net
SEP
14
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Greene Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
