Johnnie Mae Williams Hatton, 79, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill.
Mrs. Hatton was born on June 13, 1939 in Great Falls, SC to the late Stovy Judson Williams and the late Viola Varnadore Williams Bigham. Mrs. Hatton was retired from CMC Main in Charlotte as a CNA; she was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Funeral services for Mrs. Hatton will be Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC. Burial will be private. Visitation with family and friends will be 11:30 am to 1:00 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Hatton is survived by her husband, Jackie Hatton; her sons, Scott Price of Georgetown, Timothy Price (Laura) of Chester, Jackie M. Hatton, Jr (Marie) of Marietta, SC, Bobby Hatton of Athens, GA; her daughters, Peggy Kearns (Jim) of Hartwell, GA, Marcie Dyer (Timothy) of LaVonia, Ga, Stacy Jones (Rocky) of Bowman, GA, Ashley Hatton-Douglas, (Tranell) of Rock Hill; her brothers Eddie Williams (Susan), Boyd Williams; her sisters, Linda Funderburke (Jesse), Betty Cooper, Ginger Williams, Mary-Bell Mullis (Joe) and 24 grandchildren.
Condolences may be made to the family at greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Apr. 23, 2019