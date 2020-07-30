1/1
Johnny Archie
Johnny Lee Archie, 72, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

Johnny was survived by his loving wife, Dianne Archie of 46 years; his children, Timmy Archie (Gail), Chris Deese and Lisa Beaumont; four wonderful grandchildren, Tanner and Dalton Deese, Brooke Beaumont and Savannah Archie; his sisters, Carolyn Hammond (Ken), Shirley Mosley, Barbra Archie and Debbie Shaw; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Rd, Rock Hill. Due to Covid-19 restrictions the service will be immediate family only on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 2pm. The service will also be live streamed at 2pm on www.greenefuneralhome.net for the ones who will not be able to attend.

He was preceded in death by his father, Johnny Archie Sr.; his mother, Joyce Falls; and his brother, Mike Archie.

In memory of Johnny Archie, memorials may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.

Published in The Herald on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Memorial service
02:00 PM
live streamed at 2pm on www.greenefuneralhome.net
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
