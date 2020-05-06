Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johnny Daniel "Big John" Coley Sr.. View Sign Service Information Whitesell Funeral Home - Rock Hill 975 Riverview Road Rock Hill , SC 29730 (803)-980-7444 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. John Daniel Coley Sr., 93, saw the light and went home to be with his Lord and Saviour on Monday, May 4, 2020.



A small family service will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 2pm at Greater Life Baptist Church (Independent Bible Baptist Church), 17025 Lancaster Highway, Charlotte, NC 28277 with Pastor Tim Blue and Pastor Joe Coley Jr. officiating. There will also be a live stream available on the Greater Life Baptist Church's Facebook for those who are unable to attend due to the restrictions in place by the state of North Carolina. Burial will be in the church cemetery.



Born on April 7, 1927, Mr. Coley was the son of the late Arthur Coley and Essie Bass Coley and reborn again in March 4, 1979 in Abilene Kansas.



A US Navy Veteran, Mr. Coley was known to many by Brother John, Uncle John, PawPaw and Deddy. He proudly served his country in the Navy. After leaving the Navy, he went on to work for American Airlines, Mr. Coley later retired from the Celanese after 42 years, and then went on to continue working for the Lord and his family. He was always visiting with someone, helping out at his church, attending weddings and funerals, or out driving across the country. He loved the Lord and he loved his church. He was a devoted member and founder of Independent Bible Baptist Church, now known as Greater Life Baptist Church. If the doors were open and a service was being preached, you could always believe that John Coley would be there, with boots on! Whether the service was in the church, under the tent, in North Carolina, Alabama or Arizona; he was there. He enjoyed his time traveling with his family and friends, showing them all the great out west has to offer. Everyone enjoyed hearing him sing and tell stories of all his memories from his life full of lessons and blessings. He loved seeing the next generation of his family come through and all those children brought so much joy to him in his final chapter. To make this all about him would be doing him a disservice, as he devoted his life to bring honor and glory to the name of Jesus Christ! He was a true solider of the Cross.



Mr. Coley is survived by his children, 3 sons, Carl Jackson Coley (Gale) of Gastonia, NC, Randolph Scott Coley (Debra) of Rock Hill, SC, Marshall Derrick Coley of Melbourne, FL, and his baby girl, Sheila Elizabeth Coley Barfield (Tim) of Lancaster SC; twelve grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter on the way and one Dooder; two sisters, Betty Matthews and Ruth Windham.



In addition to his parents, Mr. Coley was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Louise McGuirt Coley, five brothers, J.C. Coley, Jerry Coley, Rev. Jason Coley, Joe Coley, James Coley, two sisters Dorothy Satterfield and Annie Mae Coley, and his three sons, Johnny, Kelly and Wayne Coley.



Memorial donations may be made to Greater Life Baptist Church, 17025 Lancaster Highway, Charlotte, NC 28277 or Providence Care, 500 Lakeshore Parkway, Rock Hill, SC 29730.



Whitesell Funeral Home is serving the family.

