Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johnny Eaton. View Sign





The funeral service will be held at 2 PM on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Hillcrest Baptist Church with the Reverend Brad Vassey officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM Tuesday at the church.



Born on March 28, 1956 in Gastonia, NC, Mackie was the son of the late Johnny Wilson Eaton and Lizzie Cantrell Eaton. He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church in York, SC.



He is survived by his wife, Nancy Ann Poteat Eaton, daughters Laura Gaddis (Scott), Heather Dixon (Chris), step children, Allen Ballard, Lemuel Ballard, Michelle McConnell, Trina McDowell, brothers, Charles Cates (Marcia), Harvey Cates (Diane), sister, Evelyn Hicks (Joey Shealy), grandchildren; Autumn Gaddis, Cole Dixon, and Logan Dixon, and eight step grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, Mackie was preceded in death by his brothers, Bobby Cates, Sr., Gary Cates, and sister, Charlotte Craig.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church, 2020 Hillcrest Rd. York, SC 29745, or to The , 1901 Brunswick Ave. Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207.



Online condolences may be made to the family at



Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Eaton family.

Johnny "Mackie" Mack Eaton, of York passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 peacefully at his home.The funeral service will be held at 2 PM on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Hillcrest Baptist Church with the Reverend Brad Vassey officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM Tuesday at the church.Born on March 28, 1956 in Gastonia, NC, Mackie was the son of the late Johnny Wilson Eaton and Lizzie Cantrell Eaton. He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church in York, SC.He is survived by his wife, Nancy Ann Poteat Eaton, daughters Laura Gaddis (Scott), Heather Dixon (Chris), step children, Allen Ballard, Lemuel Ballard, Michelle McConnell, Trina McDowell, brothers, Charles Cates (Marcia), Harvey Cates (Diane), sister, Evelyn Hicks (Joey Shealy), grandchildren; Autumn Gaddis, Cole Dixon, and Logan Dixon, and eight step grandchildren.In addition to his parents, Mackie was preceded in death by his brothers, Bobby Cates, Sr., Gary Cates, and sister, Charlotte Craig.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church, 2020 Hillcrest Rd. York, SC 29745, or to The , 1901 Brunswick Ave. Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Eaton family. Funeral Home Bratton Funeral Home

1455 Highway 321 North

York , SC 29745

803-684-1880 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Herald on Apr. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.