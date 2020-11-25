1/
Johnny Hope
1940 - 2020
Johnny Hope
December 23, 1940 - November 22, 2020
York, South Carolina - York - John C. Hope, "Johnny", 79, of York, SC passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2020 alongside his family.
Johnny was born on December 23, 1940 in York County. He was the son of the late William Boyd Hope and Myrtle Baber Hope. He worked as a chemist and coordinated all research and development for Welman, Inc., announced football games for York High School, was a devoted member of the York County Crescent Shrine club and past Shriner of the year, past member of the York City Council, and volunteered with the York Rescue Squad. His passions were golf, fishing, and anything sports related.
Johnny is survived by his son, Boyd Hope and his wife, Heather, grandchildren, Dreu Bodiford and Cameron Michaels, brother, Richard Hope and his wife Margie, and nephews, Blake and Brad Hope.
Due to COVID-19, all services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made to York Fire Department.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Herald on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC 29745
803-684-1880
