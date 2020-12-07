1/1
Johnny Johnson
1958 - 2020
Johnny Johnson
December 8, 1958 - December 4, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - John Anderson Johnson Jr. (Johnny), widely known, deeply loved, always the life of the party, a saint and a sinner and a cherished child of God, died in the early morning hours of Friday, December 4, 2020.
A native of Rock Hill, S.C., Johnny's friendships traversed a variety of social circles spanning the Carolinas and beyond. He was a graduate of Northwestern High School and Winthrop University. A lifelong banker with several southern banks, Johnny lived in Charlotte where he was a Vice President at South State Bank.
He held many civic leadership posts over the years. Most recently, he was elected as the incoming chairman of the Board of Directors for RAIN Inc., a non-profit agency serving and ministering to those with HIV or at risk of contracting HIV. He was an elder at Caldwell Presbyterian Church, Charlotte, where he held several leadership positions and gave great hugs.
Medically, he died from complications from heart disease but Johnny's heart never failed. Johnny made no casual friendships. Everyone thought they were his best friend because that is how Johnny treated people.
With a laugh as big as his frame, he lived with grace, courage and integrity as a gay, southern gentleman who advocated for LGBTQ-related causes and other marginalized populations. He led and served visibly and invisibly, touching many lives known only to him and those he quietly helped.
He did nothing partially, living large and with passion. He had an abundant spirit and robust appetites for many things, including travel, attending the theater and spending quiet time with those closest to him. He loved to help host Gay Bingo to raise funds for RAIN in Charlotte. His taste in fashion was exceeded only by his taste in flowers. He loved books and was a member of the Stonewall Literary Society. He was known in Rock Hill for many things, including the Annual Johnsonville Fourth of July Parade and Celebration at his childhood home.
Johnny loved the Lord with an abiding faith through all his years. After a time in the wilderness of disappointment over the failures of organized religion amid the AIDS crisis, he joyfully returned to the church more than a decade ago upon finding a congregation that welcomed and valued all of God's children across race, class, sexual orientation and faith background. He served as Caldwell's captain in the annual Pride Parade each August but also used his energy and resources to seek justice for many other causes.
He was predeceased by his parents, John and Carolyn Johnson, and his niece, Anna Katherine Rhodes. He is survived by his sisters, Laura Johnson Fuller (Mike) and Margaret Johnson Rhodes (Bobby); Alexa Busby (niece), Michael R. Fuller (nephew) and Danni Jo Brown (niece); Wesley Rhodes (Erica), John Rhodes and Stephen Rhodes (nephews); and many other nieces and nephews.
A service of memorial and witness to the resurrection will be held Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. online on Youtube here, preceded by a private, family-only graveside service.
Gifts to honor Johnny's life of service to others can be made to Caldwell Presbyterian Church to help fund Easter's Home, an affordable, supportive housing community including those affected by HIV/AIDS, 1609 East 5th Street, Charlotte, N.C.; or RAIN Inc., 601 E. 5th Street - Suite 470, Charlotte, NC 28202.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Johnson family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.


Published in The Herald on Dec. 7, 2020.
December 6, 2020
I worked for Johnny in the mortgage department in one of those Siuthern banks on HHI. He taught me so much, but mostly how to enjoy life. Our group made the best the Christmas cards for our clients. Earth will miss Johnny, but Heaven is just learning how to have fun.
Paula Renaker
Friend
December 6, 2020
I met Johnny in 2008. He was a great guy! He could always make me laugh! He will be missed. Rest in peace my friend.
Angie Moss
Friend
December 6, 2020
Angie Moss
Angie Moss
Acquaintance
December 5, 2020
Forever loved, never forgotten and always in my heart! “On eagles wings!”
Cynthia Karim
Friend
