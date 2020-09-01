Johnny Lyle Johnson of York South Carolina Passed away on August 26, 2020. He was the son of the late Wylie Mason Johnson and Bessie Estes Johnson. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters; Maggie Smith and Laura Spinks and one brother; W.M. Johnson. Mr. Johnson was a U.S. Navy veteran. Survivors include his wife Sue Cain Johnson of York, three sons; John Lyle Johnson Jr., Michael Todd Johnson and Eric Mason Johnson all of York and one sister Jean Haire of Rock Hill. No services are planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Online condolences may be left at basscares.com
. Bass-Cauthen funeral home is caring for the Johnson family.