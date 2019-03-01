Mr. Johnny Morris, Sr., age of 69, of 1147 Cherokee Avenue, Rock Hill, SC. He was born on June 30, 1949 to the late Willie P. Myers. He departed this earthly life on February 18, 2019 at his residence. Quite Hour 2-3 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Boyd Hill Baptist Church 315 Glenn Street, Rock Hill, South Carolina, followed by funeral service begin at 3p.m. at the church. Parker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 1, 2019