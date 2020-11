Or Copy this URL to Share

Johnny Phillips

October 30, 1947 - October 29, 2020

Gastonia, North Carolina - Viewing 3-7pm Wed. and the family will receive friends from 6-7pm at the funeral home. Graveside service 2pm Thurs. at Armstrong Cemetery. Services by Faith Funeral Service.





