1/1
Johnny Ray Mullinax
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Johnny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Johnny Ray Mullinax, 60, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Atrium Health in Pineville.

The funeral service will be held at 1pm on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Roddey Baptist Church on 2678 S Anderson Road, with Rev. Ronnie Aiton officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park on Cherry Road. The family will receive friends the night prior, on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel.

Born in Gaffney, South Carolina, Johnny owned and managed DJ's Tree Service, along with his son. His passion was for dirt track racing of any kind that involved his family. He also enjoyed camping and was regarded as always keeping the crowd going in laughter. Johnny loved his family and was loved more than he will ever know. He also loved his racing family.

Surviving are Johnny's wife Tamara "Tammy" Mullinax of 39 years, his son, Jon Michael Mullinax (Candice Ingram); his daughters, Jodie Mullinax Foxx (Stevie Fox), and Shannon Mullinax McElroy; his mother, Nanny Lou Fowler Mullinax; his brothers, Joey Mullinax (Teresa), Dean Mullinax (Judy), Charles "Bug" Mullinax, and James "Monk" Mullinax (Dixie); his sisters, Brenda Mullinax Walker (Wayne); his grandsons, Blake Mullinax, Jake Foxx, and Dallas Sutton; his granddaughters, Brooklyn Mullinax Huffstetler (Chris) and Bailey Sutton; and his great-grandchildren, Ava-Grace Rae, Levi, Lane, and Baby Huffstetler. He also loved his nieces and nephews and was always there for them. He is proceeded in death by his father, Grady Ezell Mullinax and his brother, Windel Earl Mullinax.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Johnny's name to Greene Funeral Home to help pay for his funeral.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved