Mr. Johnny Ray Mullinax, 60, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Atrium Health in Pineville.
The funeral service will be held at 1pm on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Roddey Baptist Church on 2678 S Anderson Road, with Rev. Ronnie Aiton officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park on Cherry Road. The family will receive friends the night prior, on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel.
Born in Gaffney, South Carolina, Johnny owned and managed DJ's Tree Service, along with his son. His passion was for dirt track racing of any kind that involved his family. He also enjoyed camping and was regarded as always keeping the crowd going in laughter. Johnny loved his family and was loved more than he will ever know. He also loved his racing family.
Surviving are Johnny's wife Tamara "Tammy" Mullinax of 39 years, his son, Jon Michael Mullinax (Candice Ingram); his daughters, Jodie Mullinax Foxx (Stevie Fox), and Shannon Mullinax McElroy; his mother, Nanny Lou Fowler Mullinax; his brothers, Joey Mullinax (Teresa), Dean Mullinax (Judy), Charles "Bug" Mullinax, and James "Monk" Mullinax (Dixie); his sisters, Brenda Mullinax Walker (Wayne); his grandsons, Blake Mullinax, Jake Foxx, and Dallas Sutton; his granddaughters, Brooklyn Mullinax Huffstetler (Chris) and Bailey Sutton; and his great-grandchildren, Ava-Grace Rae, Levi, Lane, and Baby Huffstetler. He also loved his nieces and nephews and was always there for them. He is proceeded in death by his father, Grady Ezell Mullinax and his brother, Windel Earl Mullinax.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Johnny's name to Greene Funeral Home to help pay for his funeral.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
