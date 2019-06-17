Johnny Ross, age 64, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at his home.
He was born in Rock Hill and was the son of the late Clyde Marion and Bertha Wilson Ross.
Mr. Ross is survived by his sons, JJ and Jonathan; his daughters, Cheyenne and Christy; his brother, Alvin Ross Sr. (Patricia) of Fort Mill.
In addition to his parents he is predeceased by a daughter, Elizabeth Ross and his brothers, Marion Elliot Ross and David Lee Ross.
Memorial Service will be conducted Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton
Published in The Herald on June 17, 2019