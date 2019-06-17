Johnny Ray Ross (1955 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johnny Ray Ross.
Service Information
Gray Funeral Home
504 E. Carolina Ave.
Clinton, SC
29325
(864)-833-1720
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Gray Funeral Home
504 E. Carolina Ave.
Clinton, SC 29325
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Johnny Ross, age 64, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at his home.

He was born in Rock Hill and was the son of the late Clyde Marion and Bertha Wilson Ross.

Mr. Ross is survived by his sons, JJ and Jonathan; his daughters, Cheyenne and Christy; his brother, Alvin Ross Sr. (Patricia) of Fort Mill.

In addition to his parents he is predeceased by a daughter, Elizabeth Ross and his brothers, Marion Elliot Ross and David Lee Ross.

Memorial Service will be conducted Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton
Published in The Herald on June 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.