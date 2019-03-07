Johnny Crawford Scoggins, 74, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johnny Scoggins.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 11 - 12 at Enon Baptist Church.
Born in Cleveland County, NC, Johnny was a son of the late Earnest and Emily Grooms Scoggins. He was a retired carpenter and a veteran of the US Army.
He is survived by his wife Wilma Whitesides Scoggins, daughter Angel S. Harris, brother Ronnie Scoggins, granddaughters Sydney Harris (Phillip Ziner), and Lindsey S. Parham (Justin).
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Scoggins family.
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC 29745
803-684-1880
Published in The Herald on Mar. 7, 2019