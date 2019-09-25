Mr. John "Johnny" P. Stevenson, 79, passed away with his daughter and son-in-law by his side in California on Sunday evening, September 15, 2019.
A graveside service will be held at 3pm on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Forest Hills Cemetery.
Born in Rock Hill, Mr. Stevenson was a son of the late Provin and Ruby Mae Wilson Stevenson. He was also preceded in death by five siblings. He was a retired disabled veteran from the US Navy and a member of the VFW. He attended Northside Baptist Church until moving to California with his daughter to help take care of him.
Surviving are his daughter, Angela Hope Stevenson Rhodes (Joseph) of California; his grandson, Jeremy S. Boas of Florida; and his sister, Laura Marie Bodkins of Rock Hill.
The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service at the home of his sister.
Johnny is at peace in the arms of Jesus, rest in paradise, Daddy, you are finally home.
Greene Funeral Home Downtown Chapel is assisting the Stevenson family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Sept. 25, 2019