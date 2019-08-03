Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jon Beard. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 4:00 PM Aldersgate United Methodist Church 2115 Celanese Road Rock Hill , SC View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Jon Anthony Beard ROCK HILL, SC - Jon Anthony Beard of Rock Hill, South Carolina entered the presence of his Lord and Savior on July 25, 2019, at the age of 77. He battled an extended illness with courage, humor, grace, and dignity. Mr. Beard is survived by his loving family, including wife, Linda Bonnell Beard; daughter Laura Thompson of Fort Mill, SC; son Lee and wife Cubby of Lake Oswego, OR; grandchildren Perrin Jones (husband Taylor) and Loew Thompson of Charlotte, NC, and Parker, Preston and Griffin Beard of Lake Oswego, and special friend Yvonne Graham of Madison, WI. Staying apprised of and sharing news of his family remained among Jon's greatest joys until the very end of his life. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Frances Williams Beard, and two brothers, Benjamin Harold Beard and James Eric Beard. Jon was born on December 5, 1941, in Millen, GA. His family later moved to Atlanta where he met Linda, the love of his life, in English class at Druid Hills High School. Jon's childhood dream of attending Georgia Tech became a reality when his high school principal recognized Jon's academic potential and personally drove him to the Tech campus for a scholarship interview. Jon never forgot this kindness, support, and affirmation which changed his life's course, and he graduated in 1963 with a degree in industrial management. Jon's boundless pride for his alma mater inspired son Lee to follow in his footsteps as a Tech graduate, and the Ramblin' Wreck will miss one of its most enthusiastic fans when football season kicks off this fall. Jon married Linda on August 25, 1961, the start of nearly 58 years and 14 moves together as Jon cultivated a career in plastics manufacturing. As his career took them across the country, they made the most of their adventure and many lasting friendships along the way. His first job as an industrial engineer for Colgate-Palmolive took them to Jeffersonville, IN. His tenure in various roles with Owens-Illinois prompted moves to Bardstown, KY, Chicago, IL and finally back home to Atlanta for a brief time. The family then settled in Hickory, NC for several years during Jon's time as plant manager for Consumer Plastics Corporation. He contributed his considerable energy, management expertise, and organizational skills to establishing a successful retail formalwear business with Linda, while actively participating in his church, national professional societies, and serving as a director on several local non-profit boards. Jon rounded out a successful career in executive management with Creative Forming in Wheaton, IL; Wellman Industries in Ripon, WI; and Trend Technologies in Round Rock, TX. Throughout his career, Jon was sought after as a turnaround specialist, earning a reputation for leading struggling organizations through change, making them more profitable and efficient. Upon retirement in 2004, Jon and Linda settled in Rock Hill, where he became an active volunteer with the Museum of York County and Friends of the Library. Regardless of Jon's demanding career, he was always there for his children and grandchildren at countless band concerts, athletic events, and school activities. He was dedicated to helping his family achieve their dreams and supported them completely. Throughout his life and many hardships, including eventual loss of vision, Jon had an infectious optimism which often burst forth through whistling. He loved music, especially classic country, and had an encyclopedic knowledge of song lyrics. This lifelong appreciation for music was passed along to his children and grandchildren. In addition, Jon shared his passion for reading with them, another legacy for which they will always be grateful. He possessed a keen wit and maintained a sense of humor to the end, quick to share a quip with family, friends and caregivers. A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, August 10th, at 4 pm at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 2115 Celanese Road, Rock Hill, SC. Rev. Dr. A. Stephen Holler will officiate the ceremony with a reception to follow in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Talking Book Services, 1500 Senate Street, Columbia, SC 29201-3815. The family would especially like to thank Aldersgate UMC members, the staff at Westminster Health and Rehab Center, and the medical team at Atrium Health Pineville.

