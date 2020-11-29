Jonathan Barrett
May 10, 1989 - November 23, 2020
Fort Mill, South Carolina - Mr. Jonathan Wayne Barrett, age 31, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020.
Friends will be welcomed to visit the family at the home of Carl and Ruth Wright, 1632 Old Nation Road in Fort Mill.
Born in Rock Hill, S.C., Jonathan was a son of Larry Carpenter and Angelina Marie Barrett Wright. He was a formerly employed with Tower Guys as a cellular tower technician. He enjoyed spending time with his children.
In addition to his parents, Jonathan is survived by two sons, Grayson and Liam Barrett, both of Fort Mill; his girlfriend, Cassandra McNamee; four brothers, Adam, Brady, Dalton Wright, and Bryan Giddens, all of Fort Mill; three sisters, Jessica Thomas-Alwran, Courtney Whitesides and Ashlee Hardy, all of Fort Mill; maternal grandmother, Sherron Barrett of Fort Mill; maternal grandfather, Rayburn Barrett of Van Wyck; and maternal grandparents, Carl and Ruth Wright of Fort Mill. He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, James Harold Carpenter and Margie Carpenter.
Condolences: www.wolfefuneralhome.com
