Jonathan Barrett
1989 - 2020
May 10, 1989 - November 23, 2020
Fort Mill, South Carolina - Mr. Jonathan Wayne Barrett, age 31, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020.
Friends will be welcomed to visit the family at the home of Carl and Ruth Wright, 1632 Old Nation Road in Fort Mill.
Born in Rock Hill, S.C., Jonathan was a son of Larry Carpenter and Angelina Marie Barrett Wright. He was a formerly employed with Tower Guys as a cellular tower technician. He enjoyed spending time with his children.
In addition to his parents, Jonathan is survived by two sons, Grayson and Liam Barrett, both of Fort Mill; his girlfriend, Cassandra McNamee; four brothers, Adam, Brady, Dalton Wright, and Bryan Giddens, all of Fort Mill; three sisters, Jessica Thomas-Alwran, Courtney Whitesides and Ashlee Hardy, all of Fort Mill; maternal grandmother, Sherron Barrett of Fort Mill; maternal grandfather, Rayburn Barrett of Van Wyck; and maternal grandparents, Carl and Ruth Wright of Fort Mill. He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, James Harold Carpenter and Margie Carpenter.
Condolences: www.wolfefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wolfe Funeral Home - Fort Mill
314 Spratt Street
Fort Mill, SC 29715
803-547-7575
Memories & Condolences

November 28, 2020
You will forever have a place in my heart! Rest peacefully bro.. Ima miss you! lots of love!!!
Jessie Wright
Sister
November 28, 2020
November 26, 2020
Rest easy Jonathan you are in great hands now.You are truly LOVED AND MISSED
Janet Myers
Family
