Rev. Jonathan E. Irvin, Sr., age 73, of Concord, North Carolina, formerly of Noble County, Ohio, died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at The Parc at Sharon Amity in Charlotte, North Carolina. He was born May 20, 1946, in Tacoma, Washington, son of the late William and Margaret Cole Irvin. He was a United States Marine Corp veteran, having served during the Vietnam War. Jon was an ordained minister of the Gospel and an evangelist who served in Ohio and the Carolinas. He was devoted to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and leaves behind a legacy of love and faith. He traveled around the country holding revivals and he adopted countless people through his ministry. He also mentored many people going into service for the Lord. Jon enjoyed fishing in his spare time. He loved his family.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lou Bradley Irvin, who died October 11, 2016; and his step-mother, Wanda Mae Andrews Irvin.



Surviving are his children, Jonathan E. (Shelly) Irvin, Jr., of Lafayette, Louisiana and Mishelle D. (Richard) Martin of Concord, North Carolina; his step-children, Douglas Eugene (Angie) Martin and Aaron Scott (Pauline) Martin, both of Gastonia, North Carolina; his siblings, William (Chris) Irvin of Columbus, Ohio, James (Connie) Irvin of Gastonia, North Carolina, and Maryann Clark, Ruth (Dwain) Smith, and Debbie (Gary) Smith, all of Caldwell, Ohio; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



A private burial will take place at Dudley Cemetery in Caldwell, Ohio. A public celebration of Jon's life will take place at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice and Palliative Care, Charlotte Region, at www.hpccr.org or to Rodney Evans Ministries, 910 Fisher Street, Concord, North Carolina, 28027.

