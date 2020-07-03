1/1
Jordyn Lily McAteer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jordyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jordyn Lily McAteer, 1, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Jordyn was born in Charlotte, NC, and was the daughter of Joshua McAteer and Crystal Bolt of Rock Hill. She is also survived by sister, Emilee McAteer; her grandmothers, Pamela Thomas of Rock Hill and Tammy Dover of Sharon; and her grandfathers, Jeff Bolt of York and Kenneth McAteer of Georgia.

A graveside service will be held at 3:30 pm on Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints - Catawba Ward.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Graveside service
03:30 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints - Catawba Ward
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved