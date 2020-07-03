Jordyn Lily McAteer, 1, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
Jordyn was born in Charlotte, NC, and was the daughter of Joshua McAteer and Crystal Bolt of Rock Hill. She is also survived by sister, Emilee McAteer; her grandmothers, Pamela Thomas of Rock Hill and Tammy Dover of Sharon; and her grandfathers, Jeff Bolt of York and Kenneth McAteer of Georgia.
A graveside service will be held at 3:30 pm on Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints - Catawba Ward.
