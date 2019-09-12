Mrs. Joselene Squires Small, 77, of Rock Hill, SC peacefully passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at her home.
Mrs. Small was born in Charlotte, NC and the daughter of her late father, Joseph Squires, her mother, Allene K. Stough and her step-father, S. M. Stough. She was retired from the U. S. Postal Service and Kohl's Department Store. Mrs. Small enjoyed traveling with her husband and family and friends meant the world to her. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Small was preceded in death by her brother, Joe Squires and her great-grandson, T. W. Montgomery.
Services for Mrs. Small will be 3:00 pm, Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road with the Reverend Darren Squires officiating. Burial will follow at Unity Cemetery in Fort Mill. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm until time of service on Thursday at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel and at the home of her daughter, Annette Weaver Williams, 508 Fenton Place, Rock Hill, SC.
Mrs. Small is survived by her husband of 44 years, Paul Small; her daughter, Annette Weaver Williams of Rock Hill, SC; her son, Robert Weaver of Rock Hill; her grandchildren, Angela Montgomery (Chris), Cristi Root (Tristan) and Terry Williams Jr. (Holly) and Matt Weaver (Alli); her great-grandsons, Hoss Montgomery, and Dagen Root; and a special friend, Don Hood.
Published in The Herald on Sept. 12, 2019