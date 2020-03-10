Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Breeden Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph T. Breeden, Jr. ROCK HILL, SC - Joseph T. Breeden, Jr., 63 of York County, died Thursday, February 20, 2020, at the VA Hospital in Columbia, SC. Mr. Breeden was born on December 6, 1956, in Fredericksburg County, VA. A son of the late Joseph Breeden, Sr. and Judith Breeden. Mr. Breeden is survived by two daughters, Aubrey Erschen and Crystal Breeden. Six grandchildren; Jordan Breeden-Wells, Autumn Breeden, William Erschen, Dominick Hall, Kinsley Wells, and Alicia Hall; six sisters Maureen Varner, Deborah Hurt, Marsha Humphries, Sharon Howard, Tina Dover, and Lori Breeden; eight nieces and nephews and eight great-nieces and nephews. The memorial will be held at Grandview Memorial on Cherry Road at 3 pm on March 12, 2020. The family will be receiving family and friends at Mr. Breeden's sister's house Marsha Humphries at 524 Annafrel St., Rock Hill, SC 29730, from 4:30-7:00 pm.

