Joseph Cathcart

Joseph Horace Cathcart "Joe" HENDERSONVILLE, NC - Joseph "Joe" Horace Cathcart, 77, died June 8th, 2020, in Hendersonville, NC. Joe was born in Rock Hill, SC, graduated from Rock Hill High School and spent his golden years in Horry and Georgetown counties. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed time on the water with his friends and family. He is survived by two sons Rhett (Jamy) of Hendersonville, NC and Eric (Jennifer) of San Diego, CA, four grandchildren and many close friends. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Joe to the Harry Hampton Wildlife fund. http://www.hamptonwildlifefund.org/.
Published in The Herald on Jun. 14, 2020.