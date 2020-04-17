Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Erskine Quinn. View Sign Service Information Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home 700 Heckle Boulevard Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-329-4141 Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Erskine Quinn, husband of the late Rose Ford Quinn, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020. Born in Clover, SC, on August 1, 1930, he was the son of Grover Lee and Ruby Pendleton Quinn and brother of the late Franklin Quinn. He served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Iceland, during the Korean Conflict. Returning to Rock Hill, he was active in the College Park Baptist Church where he was a deacon and church treasurer. At the time of his death he was a member of Rawlinson Road Baptist Church. His professional life included credit manager for T.E. Jones Furniture, but Erskine is mainly remembered for the 27 years he ran Appliance City, treating customers warmly and making lifelong friends. After retiring in 1995, he offered his services to Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home where his calm and tranquil manner was a comfort to many. His survivors, who remember his love of the beach, family time, and lots of automotive sports with his son and grandchildren, are his sister Patricia Quinn; his daughter Trudy Lee Quinn; his son Joseph Erskine Quinn, Jr., and wife Elizabeth; three grandchildren, Joseph Erskine Quinn, III; Ashley Cole-Laws and husband Jamie; Kathryne Quinn; and four treasured great-grandchildren to whom he was "Paw Paw." The service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Rawlinson Road Baptist Church. Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home is serving the family.

