Mr. Joseph Franklin Stewart, 77, of Clover, SC, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020
Services will be private.
Mr. Stewart was born May 27, 1943 in York County, SC to the late Jessie Alonzo and Eldie Hullett Stewart.
Survivors are his daughters Wanda Dean Stewart, Donna S. Maloney, and Sheena S. Wilson; son Joseph F. Stewart, II; step-son Billy Poteat; step-daughters Nancy Eaton and Dorothy Sipes; brother William Pete Stewart; eighteen grandchildren; and many great grandchildren
