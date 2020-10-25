1/1
Joseph F. Stewart
1943 - 2020
Mr. Joseph Franklin Stewart, 77, of Clover, SC, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020

Services will be private.

Mr. Stewart was born May 27, 1943 in York County, SC to the late Jessie Alonzo and Eldie Hullett Stewart.

Survivors are his daughters Wanda Dean Stewart, Donna S. Maloney, and Sheena S. Wilson; son Joseph F. Stewart, II; step-son Billy Poteat; step-daughters Nancy Eaton and Dorothy Sipes; brother William Pete Stewart; eighteen grandchildren; and many great grandchildren

Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com

M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mr. Stewart.

Published in The Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home
209 North Main Street
Clover, SC 29710
(803) 222-9001
