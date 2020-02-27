Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph F. Volk. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Memorial service 1:00 PM Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph "Joe" F. Volk, 87, passed away January 28, 2020 at Park Pointe Village of Rock Hill.



Memorial services for Joe will be at 1:00 pm Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC . The family will receive friends after the service at the funeral home. Burial will be private.



Joe was born in Cleveland, Ohio on August 11, 1932 to the late, Joseph Volk and the late, Jean Zarybnicky Volk. Joe is also preceded in death by his wife Joan Fields Volk, his son, Gary Volk, and his beloved uncle, Joe Zarybnicky. Joe received his BS degree in Mechanical Engineering from Case Institute of Technology in 1954. Joe joined the Warner & Swasey Company, Cleveland, Ohio, a leading manufacturer of machine tools, construction equipment and textile machinery in 1954 and retired after 33 years as Vice President of Engineering. Joe then joined Okuma America to establish a machine tool manufacturing facility in Charlotte, North Carolina which grew to over 400 employees within two years. Joe continued his post graduate education throughout his career with studies at Case, University of Michigan, Lehigh University and University of Virginia. Prior to his success in engineering, Joe served three years as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Coast Guard. Joe served eight years on the Board of Governors of the Cleveland Engineering Society, six years on the Board of Directors of the Satee Corporation, Grove City, PA, served on the American National Standards Institute committee for machine tool accuracy and repeatability and the American Society of Mechanical Engineers committees for machine tool accuracy and machine tool safety. Joe was also a member of the manufacturing committees at Rowan Cabarrus Community College and Central Piedmont Community College and presented with the 1990 Award of Merit for outstanding service by the NCTIETA. Joe is the holder of three United States patents.



Joe is survived by his sons, Joseph Volk, Jr of Rock Hill, SC, Brian Volk of Jefferson, MA, Russell (Laura) Volk of Columbus, OH; his daughters, Karen (Gary) Wallis of Richfield, OH and Elizabeth McLaren, Sharon, SC; his grandchildren, Ashley (Micah) Scoggan of Goddard, KS, Cody Wallis of Seattle, WA, Christina (Jacob) Brinkman and Joey Volk of Rock Hill, SC, Dillon Volk and Jesse (Enriqueta) Volk of Columbus, OH, Brian (Keri Ann) Volk of Westminster, MA, Daniel (Sherry) Volk of Lancaster, MA, Nikki (Andrew) Fontaine of Mashpee, MA, Duncan McLaren and Trianna McLaren of Sharon, SC; 12 great-grandchildren; his sister, Marilyn Urban of Bedford, OH; his niece, Deborah (Mike) Gierlicki; his nephews, Nick (Karen) Urban, Edward Urban; his ten great-nieces and great-nephews.



Condolences may be made at

Joseph "Joe" F. Volk, 87, passed away January 28, 2020 at Park Pointe Village of Rock Hill.Memorial services for Joe will be at 1:00 pm Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC . The family will receive friends after the service at the funeral home. Burial will be private.Joe was born in Cleveland, Ohio on August 11, 1932 to the late, Joseph Volk and the late, Jean Zarybnicky Volk. Joe is also preceded in death by his wife Joan Fields Volk, his son, Gary Volk, and his beloved uncle, Joe Zarybnicky. Joe received his BS degree in Mechanical Engineering from Case Institute of Technology in 1954. Joe joined the Warner & Swasey Company, Cleveland, Ohio, a leading manufacturer of machine tools, construction equipment and textile machinery in 1954 and retired after 33 years as Vice President of Engineering. Joe then joined Okuma America to establish a machine tool manufacturing facility in Charlotte, North Carolina which grew to over 400 employees within two years. Joe continued his post graduate education throughout his career with studies at Case, University of Michigan, Lehigh University and University of Virginia. Prior to his success in engineering, Joe served three years as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Coast Guard. Joe served eight years on the Board of Governors of the Cleveland Engineering Society, six years on the Board of Directors of the Satee Corporation, Grove City, PA, served on the American National Standards Institute committee for machine tool accuracy and repeatability and the American Society of Mechanical Engineers committees for machine tool accuracy and machine tool safety. Joe was also a member of the manufacturing committees at Rowan Cabarrus Community College and Central Piedmont Community College and presented with the 1990 Award of Merit for outstanding service by the NCTIETA. Joe is the holder of three United States patents.Joe is survived by his sons, Joseph Volk, Jr of Rock Hill, SC, Brian Volk of Jefferson, MA, Russell (Laura) Volk of Columbus, OH; his daughters, Karen (Gary) Wallis of Richfield, OH and Elizabeth McLaren, Sharon, SC; his grandchildren, Ashley (Micah) Scoggan of Goddard, KS, Cody Wallis of Seattle, WA, Christina (Jacob) Brinkman and Joey Volk of Rock Hill, SC, Dillon Volk and Jesse (Enriqueta) Volk of Columbus, OH, Brian (Keri Ann) Volk of Westminster, MA, Daniel (Sherry) Volk of Lancaster, MA, Nikki (Andrew) Fontaine of Mashpee, MA, Duncan McLaren and Trianna McLaren of Sharon, SC; 12 great-grandchildren; his sister, Marilyn Urban of Bedford, OH; his niece, Deborah (Mike) Gierlicki; his nephews, Nick (Karen) Urban, Edward Urban; his ten great-nieces and great-nephews.Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net Published in The Herald on Feb. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close