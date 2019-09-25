Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Frederick Schroeder. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Joseph Frederick "Rick" Schroeder, 84, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019.



The funeral service for will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Paul' Episcopal Church in Fort Mill. The family will receive friends immediately following at the church.



He proudly served 4 years in the United States Navy and was a devoted member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church with The Reverend Sally Franklin. He loved the mountains and enjoyed camping with his family and friends. Rick loved going to Quail Hollow and watching Golf. He and his wife Yvonne loved to travel, especially the UK, where our Lord took him home.



Surviving is his wife, Yvonne Cook; his four children, Bill Schroeder, Chris Schroeder, Mary Beth Bowen, and Anne Bell; 6 grandchildren, Jessica and Cheryl James, Ashlee Hurt, Joey Bell, and Austin and Katelyn Bowen; 5 great-grandchildren, Kamrhen and Brayden Johnson, Anthony James, and Cullen and Riley Boheler. Also, his stepchildren Michelle Renny, Jackie Ely, this 5 step grandchildren, Megan Sparks, Nicholas Sparks, William Sparks, James Renny and Catherine Renny. Also, a great-grandchild, Peter Renny. Rick was preceded in death by his first wife of 42 years, Mary Ann Schroeder who passed away on October 2003 of cancer.

