Joseph Gordon Brabham III (Joe) passed away March 12, 2019 at CMC-Main Hospital.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Gordon "Joe" Brabham III.
Born in Columbia SC, Joe joined the Navy, serving as Petty Officer First Class both in active duty and the reserves.
He worked for 34 years for Rock Hill Telephone Company before retiring.
His great passions were the Navy, skydiving, and his family.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sherry (Rickard), 3 children, 4 grandchildren, and 1 sister.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 17th at 3:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home, Rock Hill. The family will receive friends immediately after the service at the Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home is proudly serving the Brabham family.
Online condolences may be registered at www.basscares.com
Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home
700 Heckle Boulevard
Rock Hill, SC 29732
803-329-4141
Published in The Herald on Mar. 15, 2019