Joseph Howell McCorkle Jr. passed away peacefully on January 4, 2020 at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House after a long and courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis.



Joe worked at Duke Energy's Catawba Nuclear Plant for 15 years prior to becoming disabled with MS. After becoming disabled, Joe volunteered his time tutoring children and delivering Meals On Wheels. He loved discussing the events of the day and being social with everyone he met. He was a member of the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church and previously Trinity United Methodist where he was actively involved.



He is survived by his mother, Wanda McCorkle of York, his two sons, Joseph McCorkle III of Richmond Virginia and Kyle McCorkle of Lancaster and his granddaughter Simone of Richmond, Virginia. Also, his five sisters Mary Love (John), Carol Houser (Barry) both of York, Ann Kress (Jeff) of North Andover, MA, Roberta Herold (Bernd) of Lake Wylie and Ginny Goss (Randy) of Fort Mill and many nieces and nephews who all loved him dearly. Joe was preceded in death by his father, Joseph McCorkle Sr.



A memorial service will be held for Joe on Tuesday January 7, 2020, at 2:00pm at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in York with Fr. Bill Greeley officiating and the family will receive friends at Bratton's Funeral Home in York on Monday January6, 2020, from 5-6:30 and after the memorial service on Tuesday in the church fellowship hall. Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Joe's memory to The Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House, PO Box 993 Rock Hill, SC 29731, Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 108 E. Liberty St. York, SC 29745 or the .



The family would like to thank the staff of Carolina Gardens and The Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House for their loving care of Joe and all of his dear friends who have continued to visit him over the years.



Online condolence may be made to the family at



Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the McCorkle family.

