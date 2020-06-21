Mr. Joseph Maxel Marks, Sr., age 82, of Fort Mill, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at his home. The funeral service will be announced at a later date due to the Coronavirus.
Born in Fort Mill, Joe was a son of the late Horace Xerxes "H.X." Marks and Carrie Lee Harkey Marks. He graduated from Fort Mill High School and was a lifelong member of St. John's United Methodist Church. Joe served in the U.S. Air Force for four years. He first worked for 15 years at Eslon Thermo Plastics in Pineville and retired from CKC in Rock Hill after 15 years. Joe enjoyed traveling, working puzzles, square dancing, and most of all his family.
Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Doris Ann Combs Marks; two sons, Joseph Maxel "Max" Marks, Jr. and his wife Beverly of Rock Hill, Robert Garrett Marks and his wife Kerri of Rock Hill; his daughter, Patti Mercer and her husband, Joseph "Jay" of Fort Mill; three sisters, Jean M. D. Schwerin of Fort Mill, Jill M. York of River Hills, and Janet M. Ashley (Steve) of Wake Forest, N.C.; and seven grandchildren, Jake Mercer, Alaina G. Ford (Will), Mallory Mercer, Mitchell Mercer, Emily M. Torres (William), Elizabeth A. Marks and Rylie B. Marks. He was preceded in death by his brother, John Marks.
Memorials may be made to St. John's United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1298. Fort Mill, SC 29716.
Condolences: www.wolfefuneralhome.com.
Born in Fort Mill, Joe was a son of the late Horace Xerxes "H.X." Marks and Carrie Lee Harkey Marks. He graduated from Fort Mill High School and was a lifelong member of St. John's United Methodist Church. Joe served in the U.S. Air Force for four years. He first worked for 15 years at Eslon Thermo Plastics in Pineville and retired from CKC in Rock Hill after 15 years. Joe enjoyed traveling, working puzzles, square dancing, and most of all his family.
Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Doris Ann Combs Marks; two sons, Joseph Maxel "Max" Marks, Jr. and his wife Beverly of Rock Hill, Robert Garrett Marks and his wife Kerri of Rock Hill; his daughter, Patti Mercer and her husband, Joseph "Jay" of Fort Mill; three sisters, Jean M. D. Schwerin of Fort Mill, Jill M. York of River Hills, and Janet M. Ashley (Steve) of Wake Forest, N.C.; and seven grandchildren, Jake Mercer, Alaina G. Ford (Will), Mallory Mercer, Mitchell Mercer, Emily M. Torres (William), Elizabeth A. Marks and Rylie B. Marks. He was preceded in death by his brother, John Marks.
Memorials may be made to St. John's United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1298. Fort Mill, SC 29716.
Condolences: www.wolfefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.