Joseph (Joe) Miller Allen passed away on November 10th at his home after a short illness. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, November 13th at Bass Cauthen Funeral Home at 3:00pm with the Reverends Kenny Vinson and Ronnie Aiton presiding. Visitation will be 1 hour before the service. Joe is preceded in death by his father, Calvin Allen. He is survived by his mother, Marilou Gladden Allen, his daughter Nikki Allen (Roger), his brother Donnie Allen (Holly), two half sisters Dale Gray (Charlie) and Gale Griggs (Randall) of Chesterfield, SC. Two Grandchildren, Will and Bentley Burton and the love of his life, Krystal Kuntz. Joe drove a wrecker for Allen's Wrecker Service from the time he was fifteen until his illness. He loved watching Nascar, dirt track racing and spending time with his four-legged friend, Trouble. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Grace Foundation, Kindred Hospice, 223 S. Herlong Suite 120, Rock Hill SC 29732. Online condolences may be registered at www.basscares.com.
Published in The Herald on Nov. 12, 2019