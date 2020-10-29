Or Copy this URL to Share

Joseph Ray Ashley

June 11, 1969 - October 24, 2020

Rock Hill, South Carolina - Joseph Ray Ashley, age of 51, of 440 Byars Street passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Atrium Health (Main) Charlotte, NC. Visitation will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 from 6p.m. - 8p.m. at Parker Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Parker Funeral Home Chapel followed by burial at Barber Memorial Cemetery. Family receiving friends at 440 Byars Street. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements





