Joseph Reason Godwin
Mr. Joseph Reason Godwin, 77, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at his home.

Mr. Godwin was born in Blue Mountain, MS, and was the son of the late Joseph Clarence Godwin and the late Katherine Miller Godwin. He was an elevator mechanic and a member of the National Elevator Contractor Union. In addition to his parents, Mr. Godwin was preceded in death by preceded in death by his wife, Margaret W Godwin, sisters, Billie Jane Grimes, Katherine E Nut, and Bettie M Jester, and brother, Jerry M Godwin.

A memorial service for Mr. Godwin will be held 2:00 pm, Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road with the Reverend Rick Martin officiated.

Mr. Godwin is survived by his, daughter, Monica Godwin (Robert) Carter of Rock Hill, SC; his brothers, Robert W. Godwin of Jones, OK, Willie A (Janet) Godwin of Blue Mountain, MS; and four grandchildren, Robert A Carter, Jr., Joseph C Carter, Devin L Carter, and Gabriel M Carter.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
