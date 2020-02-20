Joe passed peacefully on February 15, 2020 at his home in Rock Hill, SC at age 83 with friends and family by his side. Joe was born in 1937 to Rose (Magro) and Joseph S. Corsica, Sr. He was pre-deceased by his parents and sister, Helen. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judith Aubeuf Corsica, his daughters Laura (John) Elder, and Lisa (Mark Belchik) Slavin, grandchildren Michael Antinoro, Jeffrey Antinoro, Lindsay (Tucker) Adkins, Zoe (Dillon McCann) Slavin, and Tristan Slavin. He is also survived by sisters Joanne (Maris) Corsica-Dzenis, and Carol Corsica Dzenis, several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-granddaughter. A graduate of Hobart College, Joe received his Masters Degree in Social Work and his Ph.D. in Counseling Psychology from SUNY Buffalo. Joe's love and compassion for people inspired his work with the NYS School for Boys at Industry and Penfield School District. He served as an adjunct professor at SUNY Brockport. Joe was a skier, sailor and a devoted family man who was a great friend to those fortunate enough to know him. Joe and Judy lived summers on Sodus Bay, NY. A Celebration of Life will occur this summer in Sodus Point, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's or Sodus Bay Jr Sailing Association. Online condolences may be registered at www.basscares.com.
Published in The Herald on Feb. 20, 2020