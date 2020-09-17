1/
Joseph Sydney "Joe" Welch
1950 - 2020
Joseph "Joe" Sydney Welch, 70, of York, SC, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 peacefully at his home.

Joe was born on February 26, 1950 in Milwaukee, WI. He was the son of the late Sydney and Florence Welch. He was the widower of Katherine Ann Slominski Welch.

Joe is survived by his daughters, Michele Rentner (Chris), Dawn Schweninger (Steve, Sr.), and grandchildren, Steven Schweninger, Jr., and Christopher Schweninger.

Services will be announced at a later date.

In memory of Joseph "Joe" Welch, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 6000 Fairview Rd. Suite 200 Charlotte, NC 28210.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Welch family.

Published in The Herald on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC 29745
803-684-1880
