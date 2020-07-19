Joseph Frank Volk IV entered heavenly rest June 15, 2020. He was born in Boston, Mass and grew up in Brecksville, Ohio and later moved to Holden, Mass.



Following high school, he began his career in Shipper Receiving at Sprague Electric in Worcester, Massachusetts. Seeking to further his career and a warmer climate, he relocated to Rock Hill, SC where he became the Buyer/Planner for Okuma Machine Tool in Charlotte, NC. He had a quiet spirit and a wonderfully unique sense of humor. He enjoyed nature, fishing, gardening, astronomy, and music. He is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Frank Volk, III and mother, Joan Irene Volk as well as his brother, Gary Joseph Volk.



He is survived by his children, Christina (Jacob) Brinkman and Joseph Frank Volk V of Rock Hill, SC; his former spouse, Cindy Cronin Volk of Rock Hill, SC; his Siblings; Brian Volk of Jefferson, MA, Russell (Laura) Volk of Columbus, OH, Karen (Gary) Wallis of Richfield, OH and Elizabeth McLaren of Sharon, SC; his nieces and nephews, Ashley (Micah) Scoggins of Goddard, KS, Cody Wallis of Seattle, WA, Dillon Volk and Jesse (Enriqueta) Volk of Columbus, OH, Brian (Keri Ann) Volk of Westminster, MA, Daniel (Sherry) Volk of Lancaster, MA, Nikki (Andrew) Fontaine of Mashpee, MA, Duncan McLaren and Trianna McLaren of Sharon, SC, his grandson; Stryker Jacob Brinkman; several grandnieces and grandnephews.



A private memorial ceremony will be held at a future date.



