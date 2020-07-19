1/
Joseph Volk IV
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Frank Volk IV entered heavenly rest June 15, 2020. He was born in Boston, Mass and grew up in Brecksville, Ohio and later moved to Holden, Mass.

Following high school, he began his career in Shipper Receiving at Sprague Electric in Worcester, Massachusetts. Seeking to further his career and a warmer climate, he relocated to Rock Hill, SC where he became the Buyer/Planner for Okuma Machine Tool in Charlotte, NC. He had a quiet spirit and a wonderfully unique sense of humor. He enjoyed nature, fishing, gardening, astronomy, and music. He is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Frank Volk, III and mother, Joan Irene Volk as well as his brother, Gary Joseph Volk.

He is survived by his children, Christina (Jacob) Brinkman and Joseph Frank Volk V of Rock Hill, SC; his former spouse, Cindy Cronin Volk of Rock Hill, SC; his Siblings; Brian Volk of Jefferson, MA, Russell (Laura) Volk of Columbus, OH, Karen (Gary) Wallis of Richfield, OH and Elizabeth McLaren of Sharon, SC; his nieces and nephews, Ashley (Micah) Scoggins of Goddard, KS, Cody Wallis of Seattle, WA, Dillon Volk and Jesse (Enriqueta) Volk of Columbus, OH, Brian (Keri Ann) Volk of Westminster, MA, Daniel (Sherry) Volk of Lancaster, MA, Nikki (Andrew) Fontaine of Mashpee, MA, Duncan McLaren and Trianna McLaren of Sharon, SC, his grandson; Stryker Jacob Brinkman; several grandnieces and grandnephews.

A private memorial ceremony will be held at a future date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved