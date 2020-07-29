Mrs. Josephine K. Roseboro, age of 85, of 452 Rowells Road, Catawba, SC passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center. She was born on August 24, 1934 in York County to the late Fred Knox, Sr. and Janie Knox. She was a member of Mt. Hebron Baptist Church. She is survived by daughter, Debra Brown (Michael) of Catawba, SC; son, Fred Knox of Rock Hill, SC and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends. Funeral at 2p.m. will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Parker Funeral Home Chapel. Followed by burial at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery.Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.