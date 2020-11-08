1/1
Josephine (Jo) Turner
1936 - 2020
August 25, 1936 - November 4, 2020
Winsted, Minnesota - Mrs. Josephine (Jo) Turner, 84, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at St. Mary's Care Center in Minnesota. Mrs. Turner, the oldest of 6 children, was born on August 25, 1936 to the late Walter Jackson and the late Minnie Shugart of South Carolina. In addition to her parents, Jo is preceded in death by Gene Turner (husband), Stephen Patterson (grandson), Brenda McCorkle (sister), and Tommy Jackson (brother). She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Turner and grandson Danny Craig of Minnesota, brother Wayne(Bob) Jackson (Faye) of Wisconsin, sisters, Henrietta Giles (Paul), and Sandra Niday (Doug) of South Carolina. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made at stjude.org. Please make condolences to the family on Legacy.com


Memories & Condolences

November 7, 2020
My deepest sympathy Sherry for you and Danny both! Prayers, hugs and love sent your way! R.I.P aunt Jo
Julie Robertson
Family
November 6, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Prayers for you Sherry & Danny as well as the family.
David Jackson
Family
November 6, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for you Sherry&Danny and the family during the day’s to come
David Jackson
November 6, 2020
I went to work with Jo in 1974. I was only 14 years old. After a year or so our families all knew each other and even went on beach vacation's together. My thoughts and prayers for Sherry, Danny and all family.
Russell Workman
Coworker
November 6, 2020
So very sorry for the loss of mrs.jo...praying for you Sherry..❤
Tina Wolfe/Bostic
November 6, 2020
Mama I will always love you,I miss you so much.
Sherry Turner
Daughter
