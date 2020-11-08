Josephine (Jo) Turner
August 25, 1936 - November 4, 2020
Winsted, Minnesota - Mrs. Josephine (Jo) Turner, 84, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at St. Mary's Care Center in Minnesota. Mrs. Turner, the oldest of 6 children, was born on August 25, 1936 to the late Walter Jackson and the late Minnie Shugart of South Carolina. In addition to her parents, Jo is preceded in death by Gene Turner (husband), Stephen Patterson (grandson), Brenda McCorkle (sister), and Tommy Jackson (brother). She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Turner and grandson Danny Craig of Minnesota, brother Wayne(Bob) Jackson (Faye) of Wisconsin, sisters, Henrietta Giles (Paul), and Sandra Niday (Doug) of South Carolina. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made at stjude.org
