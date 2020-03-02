Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josh Stegall. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Memorial service 2:00 PM Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 View Map Visitation Following Services Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Joshua Scott Stegall, 29, lost his battle with brain cancer on Saturday, February 29, 2020.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Rd, Rock Hill with Chaplain Megan Skidmore officiating. Burial will be private.



Born in Rock Hill, SC, Josh was the son of Robert Scott and Faith Hartness Stegall of Rock Hill. He was preceded in death by his aunt, Renee Brandon; his maternal grandparents, Robert and Alice Hartness; and his paternal grandparents, Bobby and Cynthia Stegall.



Josh was the sweetest, smartest, most stubborn soul you would ever have the pleasure to meet. He had wild hair and a beard, wore T-shirts, jeans and flip flops. Josh placed value on nothing material; his basic needs were met and that was enough. His friends and family were his life and it showed in the way he lived. He taught us never to judge people just because they didn't look a certain way. Josh loved his brother, Jacob, and was devoted to him. The last thing Josh wanted us to remember about him is..."Don't worry about a thing; 'cause every little thing is going to be alright." Bob Marley.



In addition to his parents, Josh is survived by his brother, Jacob Dawson Stegall (Kaylen Fickes) of Rock Hill; his uncle, Steven Ray (Beth) Stegall of Rock Hill; his aunts, Wanda (Sheldon) Boyd of Florida and Shelby (Richard) Yarborough of Rock Hill.



The family will receive friends immediately following the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Stegall's name to Hospice & Palliative Care Palmetto Region, 1057 Red Ventures Dr, Ste 150, Fort Mill, SC 29707-2518.



