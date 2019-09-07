Joshua A. Humphries (1988 - 2019)
M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home
209 North Main Street
Clover, SC
29710
(803)-222-9001
Obituary
Mr. Joshua Andrew Humphries, 31, of Clover, SC, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at CaroMont Regional, Gastonia, NC.

Andrew was born May 6, 1988 in Gastonia, NC.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Betty Boheler.

Survivors are his mother Rhonda Humphries of Clover, SC; father Ray Humphries of Lake Wylie, SC; maternal grandfather James A. Boheler of York, SC; paternal grandmother Willie Mae Humphries of Clover, SC; aunt Lisa Elliott (Hal) of Raleigh, NC; cousins Davis Elliott, Jackson Elliott, Julia Elliott all of Raleigh, NC and Walker Elliott of Ann Arbor, MI.

Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com

M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mr. Humphries.
Published in The Herald on Sept. 7, 2019
